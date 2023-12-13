APS Social Workers to Prepare Gift Packages for Homeless Students, Wednesday

A new pair of shoes can be life-changing for kids as it improves school attendance, builds self-confidence and self-esteem, and helps increase physical activity.

Thanks to APS partner Soles4Souls (S4S), a group of students who are currently experiencing homelessness will get a new pair of shoes and more for the holidays.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m., Atlanta Public Schools social workers, other members of the Student Services Team, and volunteers from other departments will be creating gift packages for more than 250 APS students receiving homeless services. The packages will include a new pair of shoes, courtesy of Soles4Souls, a backpack with school supplies, undergarments, and personal hygiene kits. The students will receive their gift packages before they go home for the holiday break.

The event will take place at the Student Services Resource Center, located at 1890 Detroit Avenue, NW, in the former Walter White Elementary School Building.

Soles4Souls (S4S) is a Nashville-based global nonprofit that turns shoes and clothing into educational and economic opportunities for students with unstable housing. One of S4S’ initiatives is 4EveryKid, a commitment to provide a pair of brand-new athletic shoes to students experiencing homelessness across the United States. Through the district’s partnership with S4S, 500 pairs of new shoes have been distributed to students thus far this school year.

