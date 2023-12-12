How Supreme Court’s Ruling On Trump’s Immunity Claim Will Impact His RICO Case In Fulton County

A ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court could impact Donald Trump’s RICO case in Fulton County. Special counsel Jack Smith has asked the Supreme Court to rule on wether Trump can claim immunity over his alleged corruption during the 2020 election.

Trump is facing federal charges along with the RICO case in Georgia presented by D.A. Fani Willis. His attorneys claim that his actions were apart of his presidential duties.

A ruling could work for or against Trump. The current Supreme Court is majority conservative mostly because Trump got the opportunity to select three judges to the highest court during his four-years in office.

But if they rule against him, he can no longer claim immunity in the federal case or in Georgia.

A district judge already ruled that Trump can’t claim immunity over the Jan. 6 attacks that occurred in 2021.

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

About Post Author