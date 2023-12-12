Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts Under $50 From Black-Owned Businesses

Photo: Getty Images

With the holiday season in full swing, we’ve put together a list of Black-owned businesses offering affordable gifts for your friends and family.

Keep scrolling to check out our Black-owned holiday gift guide for gifts under $50!

Fenty Lip Gloss Holiday Set — $35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

This is the ideal gift set for the make-up lover in your life!

BLK & Bold Rise & Grind Medium Coffee Blend — $14

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages (@blkandbold)

Specialty, smooth coffee with hints of caramel and lemon — perfect for the coffee lovers in your life!

Bevel Beard Gang Bundle — $29.95

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEVEL (@bevel)

Now this is perfect for those who are all about nourishing their beard!

Steep & Sip Ease Your Mind Tea Bundle — $38

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steep & Sip (@steepandsipteas)

Three different flavors of tea crafted to soothe your mind is perfect for the tea lover in your life!

Perfect Haze Callie Sunglasses — $22.50

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perfect Haze (@perfecthaze)

Get prepared for next summer with these eye-catching shades!

Yolélé African Spice Rub + Dip Mix Trio Gift Set — $30

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolélé 🌾 African foods (@yolelefoods)

Spice up your loved one’s seasoning game with bold flavors from West Africa!

Melanin Haircare Signature Duo — $34

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanin Haircare™ (@melaninhaircare)

Hair care products that are both natural and non-toxic make the perfect gift!

Maison Noir Wines “Bastardo Jackson” 2022 — $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by André Hueston Mack (@andrehmack)

A perfect gift for the wine lovers out there!

Beauty Bakery Cranberry Stiletto Matte Lip Whip — $22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics Brand (@beautybakeriemakeup)

A beautiful matte lipstick with that classic color pop — just in time for the holidays, too!

Sorel Liqueur — $42

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Summers (@theliquortarian)

A Brooklyn-born liqueur made with Moroccan hibiscus, Nigerian ginger, and other exciting ingredients.

Je’Tommes Way Bulletproof for Men Cologne — $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JeTommesWay (@jetommesway)

Show off with a bold scent!

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 — $16

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Girl Sunscreen (@blackgirlsunscreen)

The perfect gift for those wanting to protect their skin.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Blush — $38

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @patmcgrathreal

Makeup lovers are bound to appreciate this quality blush.

Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks — $22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOPICALS (@topicals)

A great gift for those wanting to moisturize and brighten their under eyes.

Agadir Black Ceramic Vase — $49

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌿Jungalow® (@thejungalow)

This vase would be the perfect gift for a plant lover.

Lichen Wall Ledge Shelves — $25

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lichen [Lī-ken] (@lichennyc)

For those looking to organize their space, this is the perfect gift.

Mifland Script M Beanie — $35

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIFLAND® (@mifland)

A great gift for the cold, winter months.

Partake Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies — $5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Partake Foods (@partakefoods)

This gift would satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Golde Original Turmeric Latte Blend — $29

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOLDE (@golde)

A special gift for latte and tea lovers.

Maison Noir Wines 2014 Oregogné Chardonnay — $40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by André Hueston Mack (@andrehmack)

You can never go wrong with a nice bottle of wine.

Be Rooted Deck of Cards – Play Your Cards Right — $10

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Kearney (@targetwhileblack)

A unique set of cards for the Spades lover in your life.