Digital Daily

Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts Under $50 From Black-Owned Businesses

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

With the holiday season in full swing, we’ve put together a list of Black-owned businesses offering affordable gifts for your friends and family.

Keep scrolling to check out our Black-owned holiday gift guide for gifts under $50!

Fenty Lip Gloss Holiday Set$35

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA (@fentybeauty)

This is the ideal gift set for the make-up lover in your life!

BLK & Bold Rise & Grind Medium Coffee Blend — $14

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by BLK & Bold Specialty Beverages (@blkandbold)

Specialty, smooth coffee with hints of caramel and lemon — perfect for the coffee lovers in your life! 

Bevel Beard Gang Bundle — $29.95

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by BEVEL (@bevel)

Now this is perfect for those who are all about nourishing their beard! 

Steep & Sip Ease Your Mind Tea Bundle — $38

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Steep & Sip (@steepandsipteas)

Three different flavors of tea crafted to soothe your mind is perfect for the tea lover in your life!

Perfect Haze Callie Sunglasses — $22.50

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Perfect Haze (@perfecthaze)

Get prepared for next summer with these eye-catching shades! 

Yolélé African Spice Rub + Dip Mix Trio Gift Set — $30

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Yolélé 🌾 African foods (@yolelefoods)

Spice up your loved one’s seasoning game with bold flavors from West Africa! 

Melanin Haircare Signature Duo — $34

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Melanin Haircare™ (@melaninhaircare)

Hair care products that are both natural and non-toxic make the perfect gift!

Maison Noir Wines “Bastardo Jackson” 2022 — $25 

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by André Hueston Mack (@andrehmack)

A perfect gift for the wine lovers out there! 

Beauty Bakery Cranberry Stiletto Matte Lip Whip — $22

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Beauty Bakerie Cosmetics Brand (@beautybakeriemakeup)

A beautiful matte lipstick with that classic color pop — just in time for the holidays, too!

Sorel Liqueur — $42

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jackie Summers (@theliquortarian)

A Brooklyn-born liqueur made with Moroccan hibiscus, Nigerian ginger, and other exciting ingredients. 

Je’Tommes Way Bulletproof for Men Cologne — $25

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by JeTommesWay (@jetommesway)

Show off with a bold scent!

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 — $16

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Black Girl Sunscreen (@blackgirlsunscreen)

The perfect gift for those wanting to protect their skin.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Blush — $38

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by @patmcgrathreal

Makeup lovers are bound to appreciate this quality blush.

Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks — $22

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by TOPICALS (@topicals)

A great gift for those wanting to moisturize and brighten their under eyes.

Agadir Black Ceramic Vase — $49

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by 🌿Jungalow® (@thejungalow)

This vase would be the perfect gift for a plant lover.

Lichen Wall Ledge Shelves — $25

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Lichen [Lī-ken] (@lichennyc)

For those looking to organize their space, this is the perfect gift.

Mifland Script M Beanie — $35

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by MIFLAND® (@mifland)

A great gift for the cold, winter months.

Partake Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies — $5

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Partake Foods (@partakefoods)

This gift would satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.

Golde Original Turmeric Latte Blend — $29

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by GOLDE (@golde)

A special gift for latte and tea lovers.

Maison Noir Wines 2014 Oregogné Chardonnay — $40

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by André Hueston Mack (@andrehmack)

You can never go wrong with a nice bottle of wine.

Be Rooted Deck of Cards – Play Your Cards Right — $10

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Marissa Kearney (@targetwhileblack)

A unique set of cards for the Spades lover in your life.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content