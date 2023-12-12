Holiday Gift Guide: Gifts Under $50 From Black-Owned Businesses

With the holiday season in full swing, we’ve put together a list of Black-owned businesses offering affordable gifts for your friends and family.
Keep scrolling to check out our Black-owned holiday gift guide for gifts under $50!
Fenty Lip Gloss Holiday Set — $35
This is the ideal gift set for the make-up lover in your life!
BLK & Bold Rise & Grind Medium Coffee Blend — $14
Specialty, smooth coffee with hints of caramel and lemon — perfect for the coffee lovers in your life!
Bevel Beard Gang Bundle — $29.95
Now this is perfect for those who are all about nourishing their beard!
Steep & Sip Ease Your Mind Tea Bundle — $38
Three different flavors of tea crafted to soothe your mind is perfect for the tea lover in your life!
Perfect Haze Callie Sunglasses — $22.50
Get prepared for next summer with these eye-catching shades!
Yolélé African Spice Rub + Dip Mix Trio Gift Set — $30
Spice up your loved one’s seasoning game with bold flavors from West Africa!
Melanin Haircare Signature Duo — $34
Hair care products that are both natural and non-toxic make the perfect gift!
Maison Noir Wines “Bastardo Jackson” 2022 — $25
A perfect gift for the wine lovers out there!
Beauty Bakery Cranberry Stiletto Matte Lip Whip — $22
A beautiful matte lipstick with that classic color pop — just in time for the holidays, too!
Sorel Liqueur — $42
A Brooklyn-born liqueur made with Moroccan hibiscus, Nigerian ginger, and other exciting ingredients.
Je’Tommes Way Bulletproof for Men Cologne — $25
Show off with a bold scent!
Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 — $16
The perfect gift for those wanting to protect their skin.
Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish Divine Blush — $38
Makeup lovers are bound to appreciate this quality blush.
Topicals Faded Under Eye Masks — $22
A great gift for those wanting to moisturize and brighten their under eyes.
Agadir Black Ceramic Vase — $49
This vase would be the perfect gift for a plant lover.
Lichen Wall Ledge Shelves — $25
For those looking to organize their space, this is the perfect gift.
Mifland Script M Beanie — $35
A great gift for the cold, winter months.
Partake Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies — $5
This gift would satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth.
Golde Original Turmeric Latte Blend — $29
A special gift for latte and tea lovers.
Maison Noir Wines 2014 Oregogné Chardonnay — $40
You can never go wrong with a nice bottle of wine.
Be Rooted Deck of Cards – Play Your Cards Right — $10
A unique set of cards for the Spades lover in your life.
