Rudy Giuliani Hearing Begins to Pay Damages to Falsely Accused Mother and Daughter Election Workers

Disgraced former New York mayor and Trump cohort was found guilty of defamation against a mother and daughter who worked Georgia election polls during the infamous 2020 election. Giuliani falsely accused the women of election tampering and in August a U.S. District Judge ruled that Giuliani was guilty of defaming Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. Now the former Trump administration attorney will learn just how much in punitive and compensatory damages he’ll have to pay the two women as his trial gets underway in Georgia on Monday, Dec. 11. Mother and daughter have both spoken publicly and testified in court about how much the former Giuliani’s lie hurt them.

Giuliani filed a two-page concession in court as part of the defamation lawsuit that election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss filed in December 2021 against Giuliani.

The two women became embroiled in the controversy which perpetuated the Big Lie and false claims that Trump had won the 2020 presidential election.

“My mother and I didn’t seek out the spotlight,” Moss said in a statement to ABC News. “We just wanted to do our part to make democracy work well for everyone … and we’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition.”

Moss and Freeman, two dedicated Fulton County election workers testified before a Jan. 6 House Committee Moss and Freeman described in detail how their lives and livelihoods were flipped upside down after Trump and Giuilani accused the two women of engaging in election fraud at State Farm Arena calling them “professional election scammers and hustlers.”

“I wouldn’t wish the hate and fear we experienced on anyone,” Freeman said in a statement to ABC News. “But what has lifted our spirits is the outpouring of support we’ve received from people who love this country and our democracy as much as we do.”

In January of 2023 President Joe Biden awarded the mother and daughter the Presidential Citizens Medal at a White House ceremony.

Giuliani was also admonished by U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell who ruled against Giuliani in the case for attempting to portray himself as the victim in this case and claiming that he cannot afford to pay damages to the women in addition to more than $130,000 in legal fees he’s already being directed to pay.

“Nothing can restore all we lost, but today’s ruling is yet another neutral finding that has confirmed what we have known all along: that there was never any truth to any of the accusations about us and that we did nothing wrong. We were smeared for purely political reasons, and the people responsible can and should be held accountable,” Freeman and Moss said in a statement.

In August of this year Giuliani reportedly flew to Atlanta via private plane to surrender himself at Fulton County Jail on conspiracy charges related to the Georgia elections. He has pleaded not guilty.

The hearing could last as long as five days.

