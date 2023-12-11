Georgia Teen Dies One Day Before His Team Plays State Championship Game At Mercedes-Benz Stadium In Atlanta

Brandon Smith was one day away from playing the biggest game of his high school football career. But on the eve of the big game, the 17-year-old Meriwether County football was found dead.

Smith was initially reported as missing on Saturday in his hometown Manchester, Georgia, according to authorities. He was found deceased on Sunday evening. Details surrounding his passing has yet to be released as the investigation contiues.

Smith was a defensive lineman for the Meriwether County football team. Tonight, the team will face-off against Bowdon High School at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The teams will compete for Georgia’s 1-A State Football Championship.

Following Smith’s passing, Superintendent Dr. Robert A. Griffin and Principal Mrs. Suze Neal released a joint statement.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the tragic and untimely death of one of our student-athletes, Brandon Smith. Manchester High School’s Celebration of playing for the Georgia Division 1-A State Football Championship has unfortunately turned into something none of us could have fathomed.

The circumstances behind this tragedy are still being investigated and will be shared publicly by local authorities.

We continue to pray for Brandon’s family, friends, teammates, and classmates. Manchester High School will have mental health support available starting on Monday morning. Brandon was a loyal teammate and friend who excelled on and off the field. He will be deeply missed.”

About Post Author