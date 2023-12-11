Atlanta Native Ciara And Russell Wilson Welcome Birth Of New Baby, Amora

Ciara and Russell Wilson welcome a new baby girl to their family. On the afternoon of Dec. 11, Ciara shared an image of the baby, whose name Amora Princess Wilson, with a photo on social media.

The caption read, “We Love You so much!”

Amora is the Wilson’s fourth child and will join son Future Zahir, daughter Sienna Princess and son Win Harrison

The birth comes one day after Ciara and family attended Russell’s NFL game as his Denver Broncos defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 24-7.

An Atlanta native, Ciara made her name for herself in the music industry in 2004 with the album “Goodies” which sold over 2 million copies.

Nearly 20 years later, she continues to be an influential figure in pop culture.

About Post Author