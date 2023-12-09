House Votes To Censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman Over Fire Alarm Incident

Photo: Getty Images

House members have moved to censure Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman after he triggered a fire alarm in a U.S. Capitol office building when the chamber was in session.

On Thursday (December 7), the Republican censure resolution against Bowman passed by a 214-191 vote, per NPR.

GOP Rep. Lisa McClain, who introduced the resolution, claimed that Bowman pulled a fire alarm in September to “cause chaos and the stop the House from doing its business.”

“It is reprehensible that a Member of Congress would go to such lengths to prevent House Republicans from bringing forth a vote to keep the government operating and Americans receiving their paychecks,” McClain said in a statement.

Most of the Democratic party stood by Bowman, calling Republicans attempt to censure Bowman “unserious.”

“It’s painfully obvious to myself, my colleagues, and the American people that the Republican Party is deeply unserious and unable to legislate,” Bowman said Wednesday (December 6). “Their censure resolution against me today continues to demonstrate their inability to govern and serve the American people.

“Censure me next. That’s how worthless your effort is,” Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries added. “It has no credibility. No integrity. No legitimacy. Censure me next, and I’ll take that censure and I’ll wear it next week, next month, next year like a badge of honor.”

Bowman previously said he was trying to get through a door that was usually open but was closed on the weekend when he triggered the fire alarm. The incident led to a building-wide evacuation while the House was in session. Staffers were allowed back inside an hour later after Capitol police deemed there was no threat.

The Democratic Rep. pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor count in connection to the incident, agreeing to pay a $1,000 fine and serve three months of probation.