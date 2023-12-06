Why Fani Willis Was Nominated As Time Magazine’s 2023 ‘Person Of The Year’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was nominated as Time Magazine’s 2023 “Person of the Year.” The historic honor, which began in 1927, has featured prominent individuals who have impacted society during a specific year.

Willis made national headlines due to her ambitious efforts to indict former President Donald Trump.

According to Time Magazine’s nomination list, “Donald Trump became the first U.S. President to be indicted in the nation’s history, charged in four separate cases with more than 90 charges. Felony counts have been brought forward by prosecutors in Florida, Georgia, New York, and Washington, D.C., for election interference, illegally holding on to classified documents, and falsifying business records.”

Willis used Georgia’s RICO law to indict Trump and 18 other co-defendants in August.

The highly-publicized case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

Thus far, Willis has achieved multiple plea deals from former defendants who could be called to testify.

But making history can come at a cost. Willis has received nearly 200 threats since indicting Trump. While speaking with Fulton County leaders, Willis shared that she has received more threats and racial harassment.

“(The threats) come in through my phone line, they come into the magistrate court, they come in through written letter, they come in through text message,” Willis said while speaking with the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

Although not mentioned in Time Magazine’s nomination list, Willis has also indicted super star rapper Young Thug in a separate RICO case.

Willis faced off against Jerome Powell, Hollywood Strikers, Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, CEO of Open AI Sam Altman, King Charles III, Barbie, Jerome Powell, and Taylor Swift.

This morning, Taylor Swift was announced as the 2023 Person of the Year.

