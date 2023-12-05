Election Day In Atlanta: What You Should Know About Runoff Races

Voters in metro Atlanta will head back to the poll today to decided several runoff elections.

In Atlanta, the highly-anticipated runoff for seat on the Board of Education takes center stage. The Large District 7 seat on the Board of Education will be decided.

Tamara Jones will be challenged by Alfred “Shivy” Brooks.

There are also City Council races in Doraville, East Point, Roswell, Snellville and the City of South Fulton.

To find out if you’re going to the correct polling location and to see the times of operation, visit Georgia My Voter Page. You will receive the proper information once you enter your name, date of birth, and county of residence. The website will also have sample ballots.

