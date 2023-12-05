Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Celebrate Founders Day at White House with Kamala Harris

Alpha Phi Alpha™ the nation’s oldest African American college fraternity, recently celebrated a milestone, and they did it in one of the most revered places possible. On Monday, Dec. 4, the men of Alpha Phi Alpha working in the Biden-Harris Administration gathered at the office of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, to celebrate its annual Founders’ Day. Harris is a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, a sister organization to Alpha Phi Alpha.

“An objective of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. is to prepare our members for the greatest usefulness in the causes of humanity, freedom, and dignity of the individual,” said Donald Cravins Jr., U.S. Commerce Under Secretary for Minority Business Development, who will soon celebrate 33 years in the fraternity.

“Living this objective through service in the Biden-Harris administration has been an honor. I am proud to stand with these leaders as we strive to improve and better the lives of all Americans.”

About Post Author