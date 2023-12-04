Beauty Specialist Lakiesha Jones Shares Fountain of Youth in Time for Holidays

Face it. Chances are you’ll be up-close and personal at some point with people who “knew you then” during this 2023-2024 holiday season and putting your best foot – or best face – forward is at the top of your wish list.

Youth being the order of the day, before you face all of those critical relatives who have to comment on how you look, whether it’s weight gain or wrinkles, you can stun the holiday crowd with a one-hour transformation that is a true treat.

For women of a certain age – say Baby Boomers or even Millennials and Generations X,Y and Z – facial spas, sculpting, and molding were once treatments for only the privileged, and not on every woman’s to-do-list. But putting your best face forward is always the way to lead.

Lakiesha Jones, a family nurse practitioner and owner of Flawless Imperfections is providing a state-of-the-art facial service, better known “the lunch hour facelift,” for women who want to enhance their appearance through the process of micro threading. Essentially instead of going under the knife to get that contoured youthful look, a growing number of women are opting for less invasive procedures to reduce the lines and lift sagging facial features.

“We’re not talking about makeup, hair and a full glam team, just the opposite. I get to greet the world makeup free now greet the world with a fresh clean rejuvenated face, free of makeup and masking, while you navigate all of the holiday hurdles.

Jones credits her medical training and background with providing the foundation for helping her establish her business in the health and beauty space.

“I always tell people nursing is not just a science, it is an art. So when you’re dealing with aesthetics, you also have to understand your anatomy and physiology which is the science behind nursing, but you also have the art of contouring. So when I’m dealing with PDO threads, fillers or even botox, you have to have a keen eye for tweaking the process and minimize or even eradicate those facial imperfections.”

The adage, “We feel better when we look better,” is one not just based in mother wit, it’s a fact, and taking care of our looks goes a long way to shoring up confidence and motivating people to extend themselves socially and professionally.

“It’s basically a matter of balancing that beauty out. That’s what beauty is … equal symmetry. That’s the upside-down triangle shape, where your face is broader at the top and narrower at the bottom in the chin area.”

Given her lawless medical credentials, Jones might have easily joined one of the larger and more traditional plastic surgery practices, but she says she felt there was a bias there. “I found that they were typically [servicing] your 120 lb. blond hair, blue-eyed client. … Typically when you walk in you don’t see people who look like us [providing services]. People like full-figure curvaceous women of color, or even Middle Eastern women and people of other ethnicities other than European.”

Jones explained that more melanated skin often requires different treatment, than those with less melanin. “you have to look at the texture of skin and you have to look at the elasticity of the skin.They are different in Black women and White women, and that’s just a fact.”

Flawless Imperfections real claim to fame though lies in its subtlety and discretion. The “lunch hour facial” made popular in New York appealed to working women who could afford to escape for an hour to look and feel happier, and return to work after lunch will little or no notice that they had any facial procedures done.

“This is self-care. My objective is for you to look like your goal. You don’t necessarily have to freeze the aging process … or focus on imperfections, imperfections are not flaws.”

If beauty is in the eye of the beholder, Jones’ is a visionary, committed to seeing the outcomes from the clients’ perspective says you can’t dictate to clients and impose your personal beauty aesthetics when practicing facial contouring and enhancement.

“When someone comes to me and wants to make adjustments [to their faces], they sometimes unsure of what they really want other than to just look better. That’s another important role, helping them define what beauty looks like and means to them,” explains the compassionate and ebullient Jones.

For more visit: https://www.flawlessimperfectionsmedspa.com/

