Another Black Man Killed, Buried Without Family’s Knowledge, Loved Ones Say

Another Black man died and was buried without his family’s knowledge in Jackson, Mississippi, drawing parallels to the case of 37-year-old Dexter Wade, according to loved ones.

Marquita Moore told NBC News she discovered her brother, 40-year-old Marrio Moore, was dead after seeing his name among a list of 24 homicide victims published by a local outlet. The victims on the list all died without Jackson police notifying their families, according to reports.

The Moores are now seeking answers on the circumstances of Marrio’s death and why they weren’t alerted of the incident. The family retained civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is also working on the case of Wade, whose mother spent months searching for him only to find out he was fatally struck by a Jackson police car less than an hour after leaving home.

“This begs the question once again, why was the next of kin left in the dark?” Crump asked.

According to reports, the Jackson Police Chief recently adopted a next-of-kin policy to inform families about the death of their loved ones. Over a dozen families related to those on the published list of homicide victims are seeking answers to their deaths.