‘Africa’s Oldest Mother’: Ugandan Woman Gives Birth To Twins At Age 70

Photo: Getty Images

A Ugandan woman has given birth to twins at 70 years old.

According to BBC, Safina Namukwaya, 70, delivered twins at the Women’s Hospital Internation and Fertility Center in Kampala, Uganda.

The hospital noted that Namukwaya is one of the oldest women to give birth.

“We’ve achieved the extraordinary – delivering twins to Africa’s oldest mother aged 70!” the Women’s Hospital International and Fertility Center wrote on its Facebook page, adding that the birth was more than a “medical success; it’s about the strength and resilience of the human spirit”.

Namukwaya underwent in-vitro fertilization (IVF) before giving birth to the twins. She told a local newspaper that her pregnancy was difficult in part due to her partner abandoning her when he found out that she was having twins.

“Men don’t like to be told that you are carrying more than one child. Ever since I was admitted here, my man has never showed up,” Namukwaya said.

Namukwaya also welcomed a baby girl in 2020. She said taking care of other people’s children made her want to have her own.

“I looked after people’s children and saw them grow up and leave me alone. I wondered who would take care of me when I grow old,” Namukwaya said.