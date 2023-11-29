Young Thug, YSL Case Derailed After Jurors Accidentally Exposed On Camera, Images Have Gone Viral

The third day of the Young Thug/YSL trial in Fulton County continued to be filled with drama. The future of the trial could be in jeopardy after a camera accidentally exposed jurors.

During testimony by Detective Mark Delknap, a camera inadvertently captured jurors who were seated in the front row. Judge Ural Glanville stopped court proceedings to discuss the incident with prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The clip of the jurors were reposted by the blog site No Jumper and has been shared thousands of times online.

Judge Glanville asked media members to stop filming Delknap.

Around 5:00 p.m., Glanville stopped for the day after the defense deferred cross-examining Belknap. The trial will start tomorrow morning at 9:30 a.m.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Young Thug was arrested along with fellow rapper Gunna and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged with the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

About Post Author