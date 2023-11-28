President Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama And More Will Attend Tribute To Rosalynn Carter In Atlanta

Several U.S. Presidents and world leaders will make their way to Atlanta today to pay tribute to Rosalynn Carter. The ceremony will take place at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church at Emory University.

Those who are expected to attend include President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, and Melania Trump.

Former President Jimmy Carter, who is 99 and receiving hospice care at home, is also expected attend.

Local leaders Mayor Andre Dickens and Gov. Brian Kemp will attend.

The former First Lady Carter passed peacefully at 96 years-old with her family by her side in Plains, Georgia.

In a statement, former President Jimmy Carter said, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Throughout the Carter’s tenure in the White House and their work that followed in Georgia, they impacted diverse communities.

Although today’s ceremony is private, the public will be able to view the Carter family motorcade as it leaves the Carter Presidential Center.

