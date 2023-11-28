Giving Tuesday – Support Sickle Cell Research and Treatment, Annual Gala

On Giving Tuesday, the Sickle cell Foundation is asking Georgians to reach down, dig deep and give to the organization’s cause – treat and eradicate sickle cell disease. But on Saturday, Dec. 2 the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, Inc. will host it’s annual gala and benefit at the exquisite Westin Atlanta Airport Hotel, 4736 Best Road near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, starting with a reception at 6:00 p.m. followed by dinner at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available at www.sicklecellga.org/events

This annual event serves as a year in review of SCFG’s successes in the community and throughout the state, celebrates our clients living with sickle cell, and serves as a thank you to our many sponsors, donors, and doctors for their work in the sickle cell community.

This year, the keynote speaker, the distinguished Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, President Emeritus of Howard University. Dr. Frederick’s extensive career in service to the sickle cell community has yielded valuable research and insights into physician education, effective communication, and physician-patient relationships.

“We are tremendously honored to have Dr. Frederick because he is living with sickle cell disease and Living Well with Sickle Cell,” said SCFG Executive Director Tabatha McGee. “As a bonus, attendees can enter a drawing for one night’s stay at the fabulous Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta and other great prizes.”

This elegant evening will feature a gourmet dinner and live entertainment. All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting research, education, hematology care, and advocacy for sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is a genetic blood disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. The disease is caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene, which results in the production of abnormal red blood cells. These abnormal red blood cells can sickle or become crescent-shaped, which can block blood flow and cause pain, organ damage, and other serious health problems.

There is currently no cure for sickle cell disease, but there are treatments that can help manage the symptoms and improve quality of life. SCFG is committed to finding a cure for sickle cell disease and ensuring that all people affected have access to quality care.

Marking our 52nd year of existence, SCFG advocates for over 14,000 Georgians living with sickle cell. SCFG offers affordable, mobile, and in-person hematology services, sickle cell testing, specialized care coordination, educational opportunities, and food assistance. SCFG also hosts Camp New Hope, Georgia’s first and most popular medically supervised summer camp.

Supporting the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia on Giving Tuesday is a meaningful and impactful way to contribute to the well-being of individuals and families affected by sickle cell disease. Here are compelling reasons to support this important cause:

Direct Impact on Lives: Donating to the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia means directly impacting the lives of those affected by sickle cell disease. Your support helps provide essential resources, medical assistance, and emotional support to individuals and families grappling with the challenges of this genetic disorder.

Raise Awareness: By supporting the foundation, you contribute to raising awareness about sickle cell disease, fostering understanding, and dispelling myths surrounding the condition. Increased awareness is crucial for early detection, better treatment options, and improved quality of life for individuals with sickle cell disease.

Research and Innovation: Your contribution aids in funding critical research and innovative initiatives aimed at advancing treatments, finding a cure, and improving the overall management of sickle cell disease. Supporting research is key to developing breakthroughs that can enhance the lives of those affected by the condition.

Community Support: The Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia plays a vital role in building a supportive community for individuals with sickle cell disease. Your donation helps create a network of care, understanding, and advocacy that empowers individuals and their families to navigate the challenges associated with the disease.

Education and Outreach: The foundation works tirelessly to educate the public, healthcare professionals, and individuals with sickle cell disease about the latest developments, best practices, and available resources. Your support enables the foundation to conduct educational programs and outreach activities that benefit the wider community.

Addressing Disparities: Sickle cell disease disproportionately affects certain communities, and supporting the foundation contributes to addressing healthcare disparities. By investing in the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, you are helping to bridge gaps in healthcare access and promote health equity.

Promoting Advocacy: The foundation engages in advocacy efforts at local, state, and national levels to ensure that the needs of individuals with sickle cell disease are represented and prioritized. Your support strengthens their advocacy initiatives, leading to positive changes in policies and healthcare practices.

Joining a Movement: Giving Tuesday is a global day of generosity, and by supporting the Sickle Cell Foundation of Georgia, you become part of a larger movement dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of those facing health challenges. Your contribution amplifies the collective effort to create a healthier and more compassionate world.

