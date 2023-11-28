Concert Review: Doja Cat Shows Creative Flair As ‘Scarlet Tour’ Hits Atlanta

Doja Cat stands as one of the more controversial artists of this generation. But while she often causes a stir online, her music is undeniable to her core fans.

Doja Cat made her way to Atlanta for the “Scarlet Tour” which took place at State Farm Arena.

The performance was comprised of five acts where Doja Cat took a sold out crowd on an adventurous journey.

Backed by a live band, multiple large LED screens, and dancers, Doja Cat would open with “Demons” for the darker first act.

The second act would feature a more subdued vibe as she performed hits such as the SZA-assisted, “Kiss Me More.” With the stage glowing with red lights, she sung the jazzy “Red Room.”

Act three was a bit more jovial as she performed “Woman” and the mega-hit “Need to Know.” She would pay homage to the ’90s as the LED screens would feature images and videos from that era.

A large eye would enter the stage during the beginning of Act four as she sung the controversial “Paint the Town Red” and “FTG.”

The final act would end on a high note with “97” as she rapped, “I ain’t got no skeletons in my luxury walk-in,

They ain’t know I’m innocent, baby, look who is talkin’, They ain’t even ready spaghetti, baby, they sauceless.”

She would also perform “Next to You,” and “Go Off.”

Overall, Doja Cat has a way of touching a nerve from a social media standpoint while proving her creativity through song and on stage. Her “Scarlet Tour” may not resonate with the masses, but it’s the chef’s kiss for her die-hard fans.

