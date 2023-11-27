Soul Train Awards 2023 Complete Winners List to Wrap Up Year’s End

The 2023 Soul Train Awards, held on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles, as always was a night full of our favorite contemporary A-listers along with a choir of voices and songs from the past, those that we all sang back in the day and will always remember.
Keke Palmer helmed the 2023 Soul Train Awards that saw SZA lead the night taking home the most trophies including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award.
Usher nabbed three trophies in category wins for Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Certified Soul Award, and Best Collaboration with Summer Walker and 21 Savage for “Good Good.” Victoria Monét won two awards in the Best Dance Performance and Video of The Year categories.
Janelle Monáe took the Spirit of Soul Award while T-Pain was honored with the Legend Award.
BET broadcast the show that saw performances by BJ the Chicago Kid, Coco Jones, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Jermaine Dupri, Maeta, Muni Long, SWV and host Palmer also took the stage for a musical number. Appearances throughout the night included David Banner, Flyana Boss, Ms. Pat, Robin Thede, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, among many others.
Check out all the winners of the night in the list posted below.
Soul Train Awards 2023 Winners List Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Certified Soul Award
Usher
Best R&B / Soul Female Artist
SZA
Best R&B / Soul Male Artist
Usher
Best Gospel / Inspirational Award
All Things Kirk Franklin
Song of the Year
“Snooze”SZA
Album of the Year
SOSSZA
The Ashford and Simpson Songwriter’s Award
“Snooze”SZA
Best Dance Performance
“On My mama”Victoria Monét
Best Collaboration
“Good Good”Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
Best Group
Maverick City Music
Video of the Year
“On My Mama”Victoria Monét