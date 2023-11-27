10 Black companies to support on Cyber Monday

With Thanksgiving and Black Friday, in our rear views, shoppers can continur the Black business theme via another major shopping event – Cyber Monday.

Black retailers and business owners are encouraging Black consumers and the Black community to circulate the Black dollar by shopping Black. Check out the following list of online Black-owned businesses that deserve support.

86 & Norman – This unique purse brand was born in 2015 when owner Cheryl began to sew her own purses. The brand formerly named Double Clutched features watches, clutches wristlets and more.

Shop: https://86andnorman.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/BztI4m1hhbJ/

Click continue for the next one.

About Post Author