Fox News Commentators Slam Black, Gay Pride Holiday Decorations

Fox News commentators slammed Target’s new diverse line of holiday merchandise during a show’s segment.

Host Jesse Watters, along with Outkick host Riley Gaines, ranted about gay pride Nutcracker decorations and a Black-disabled Santa Claus ornament during a segment on his show last week, per the HuffPost.

“It doesn’t make sense,” Gaines said of the decorations. “You have to ask yourself, you know, why do they keep pushing this? Who are they trying to appeal to? Because, despite what the media portrays or how politicians are voting, this doesn’t represent the overwhelming majority of how this country — really, how the world feels on this issue.”

“I think the majority of people, parents especially, they can acknowledge that gay Nutcracker, Black disabled Santa has gone way too far,” she added.

At one point during the segment, Watters also made ableist comments about the disabled Santa ornament.

“It’s a good thing our chimney is wheelchair accessible so Jesse Jr.’s going to get all the gifts he wants,” Watters said.

The Fox News host also expressed concern about Nutcrackers holding GBTQ+ Pride flags.

“The gay Nutcracker, this appeals to children and the Christmas spirit,” Watters said. “You decorate the house, you put a Nutcracker up there, is this sexualizing Christmas for children?”