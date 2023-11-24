ESSENCE 2023 Holiday Special To Feature Performances By Tamar Braxton, Tyrese, Kim Burrell, Jacquees

ESSENCE 2023 holiday special will feature several of the top names in music and entertainment. Hosted by Big Tigger and Reginae Carter, the event will premiere on ESSENCE.com today at 8 p.m.

Filmed in Atlanta, the special will feature Grammy-Nominated powerhouse vocalist Tamar Braxton, multifaceted singer and actor Tyrese, R&B sensation Jacquees, and the Atlanta Children’s Choir led by young Heiress Harris will take center stage in awe inspiring performances.

The special will also elevate and spotlight local Black-owned businesses from The Village Retail Market, Tutu Tufting, to the beehive, Atlanta has incubated these businesses, transforming them into beacons of our community’s entrepreneurial spirit.

This “journey of joy” will also feature a blend of musical genres – from country (Tony Evans Jr.), soca (Kes) R&B (The Amours), and gospel (Kim Burrell) – all woven together by Black artists who embody the rich tapestry of Atlanta’s cultural diversity.

