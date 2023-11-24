Derek Chauvin Stabbed In Federal Prison By Inmate, Rushed To Hospital With Life-Threatening Injuries

Derek Chauvin, the police officer convicted of killing Georg Floyd, was nearly stabbed to death by a fellow inmate in prison. On Nov. 24, the attack reportedly occurred at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona at 12:30 p.m.

Following the stabbing, prison authorities performed “life-saving measures” on Chauvin before he was rushed to the hospital, according to Associated Press.

Chauvin, 47, was sent to the Arizona facility in August 2022 to serve his 21-year sentence for Floyd’s murder.

On May 25, 2020 Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly 10 minutes outside of a store in Minneapolis. The video of Floyd’s murder eventually went viral and sparked protests around the world.

Last week, Chauvin appealed his murder conviction before the U.S. Supreme Court. However, his appeal was rejected.

About Post Author