Black-Owned Businesses To Shop This Black Friday

It’s time to shop Black-owned this Black Friday!

As Americans search online and/or in-store for any and all Black Friday deals, the Black Information Network has put together a Buy Black Black Friday shopping guide! Keep scrolling to check out our Black Friday shopping guide with Black-owned businesses.

Official Shmay

https://www.officialshmay.com

“I opened this shop to help make a difference and to stop being scared of sharing my work. The beauty of that half-selfish mission is that a 2 sticker and $200 fundraiser at 19 years old has evolved into this fancy little internet spot. The #illustratecompassion fundraiser is named and based on the idea that you can show you actually care about other people through your actions,” the company’s website reads.

Absolutely Everything Curly

https://absolutelyeverythingcurly.com/product/ultimate-guide-cowashes/

Absolutely Everything Curly provides hair care guides on textured hair and hair products and ingredients.

TinkyPoo Power Diapers

https://tinkypoo.com/?ranMID=50222&ranEAID=TnL5HPStwNw&ranSiteID=TnL5HPStwNw-qf2FI4wsLMQRKlWn89CAHw

This Black-woman-owned business aims to represent babies of color in the diaper industry. “As a Black woman creating a diaper brand that celebrates our babies, I am living a dream that has now materialized,” founder Nadiyah Spencer said in a statement. “It shows my son and anyone watching that anything we put our minds to, we can achieve.”

UnSun Cosmetics

https://www.unsuncosmetics.com/

UnSun Cosmetics provides sunscreen suited for Black people. The brand’s mineral-tinted sunscreen matches a variety a skin tones and doesn’t leave behind white residue.

Partake Foods

https://partakefoods.com/

Partake Foods aims to provide allergy-free snacks for kids and adults. The company offers cookies, pancake and waffle mixes, and more.

BeRooted

https://www.target.com/p/lined-spiral-journal-guard-your-spirit-be-rooted/-/A-81627482?clkid=46b8a836N5e0811ee85acb9cd515a6029&cpng=PTID1&lnm=81938&afid=TodayShowNBC&ref=tgt_adv_xasd0002

One of Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies in 2022, BeRooted is a Black-owned stationery brand providing journals as a safe space for women of color.

Barkal

https://barkal.com/collections/summer-canvas-collection

About: This Black-owned business offers a collection of footwear that is derived from traditional Sudanese men’s shoes.

GOODEE

https://www.goodeeworld.com/

GOODEE is a Black-owned business that sells a variety of items such as furniture, kitchen and dining products, and decor.

The Sip

https://thesip.com/

Co-founded by two Black women, The Sip aims to push back against what women and women of color are “supposed” to drink by offering a variety of curated drink boxes via membership or one-time purchase.

Kind Socks

https://www.kindsockswear.com/

Kind Sockwear offers socks that are kind to your feet and planet as they are manufactured ethically from organic cotton.

Brown Girl Jane

https://browngirljane.com/

This Black-owned business offers “fine fragrance inspired by culture and thoughtfully crafted to elevate your mood.”

Alodia

https://alodiahaircare.com/

Dr. Chambers-Harris’ bio-medical science background culminated in a hair care brand formulated for natural growth and moisture.

Creamalicious

https://socreamalicious.com/

This decadent brand blends Southern desserts and “super-premium” ice cream to create flavors that invoke family memories.

Flora & Noor

https://floraandnoor.com/

Flora & Noir is dedicated to creating high-quality skin care that “are cruelty-free, vegan, and made with carefully selected natural and organic ingredients that nourish, hydrate, and protect your skin.”

Iylia Wines

https://iylia.com/

Produced in the Valencian region of Spain, IYLIA wine is considered luxury in taste but sold at an affordable price.

Pretty Honest Candles

https://www.prettyhonestshop.com/

“Clean, high-quality candles” meant to be both aesthetically pleasing and fill your home with amazing scents.

Nude Barre

https://nudebarre.com/

Nude Barre is an inclusive clothing brand selling 12 different shades of nude undergarments. “Gone are the days of ‘sun tan’ and ‘beige’ being the only options for nude.”

Dr. Flava Spices

https://www.drflavaspices.com/

This brand encompasses various different spices and seasonings meant to uplift your healthy meals.

Pru Apparel

https://www.pruapparel.com/

PRU Apparel weaves culturally-inspired prints and designs into the fabric of its activewear.

Kahawa 1893

https://kahawa1893.com/

Kahawa 1893 sells different blends of African coffee while women farmers “reap the rewards from their hard work.”

Mo’s Crib

https://moscrib.com/

This South African company manufactures a wide assortment of sustainable home decor items, from laundry baskets and handbags to mat placements and planters.

Always Appropriate

https://alwaysappropriate.com/

Always Appropriate, “an elite New York City-based image and etiquette consulting service, helps you navigate life with poise, confidence and grace.”

Brown Toy Box

https://browntoybox.com/

Through early exposure to STEAM education, cultural representation and purposeful play, Brown Toy Box “will develop toys, games, activities, content, and experiences that center and celebrate Black children in an engaging way that will encourage ALL children to learn from and enjoy.”

Unwrp

https://unwrp.com/

This New York-based Black woman-owned gift-wrapping is all about offering sustainable gifting options that break away from traditional & boring gift wrap.

African Ancestry

https://africanancestry.com/

In honor of Black Friday, African Ancestry is offering 10% off on all DNA test kits — Use code BLACK10 to save.

The Salt Eaters Bookshop

https://www.thesalteatersbooks.com/#/

The Salt Eaters Bookshop is an independent bookstore in Inglewood, California, prioritizing books, comics, and zines by and about Black women, girls, femmes, and gender-expansive people.

The Real Jewelry Company

https://therealjewelrycompany.com/

The Real Jewelry Company is a top Black-owned jewelry brand in the US that offers custom jewelry to an expansive clientele.

