Giving Tuesday: Black-Led Non-Profits To Support Today And Beyond

Giving Tuesday is almost upon us, which means it’s time to give back in whatever ways you can.

In honor of the day that is all about “radical generosity,” we’ve put together a list of Black-led organizations to support today and beyond.

Keep scrolling to check out our list!

Center for Black Equity

https://centerforblackequity.org/donate

The Center for Black Equity’s mission is “to promote a multinational LGBTQ+ network dedicated to improving health and wellness opportunities, economic empowerment, and equal rights while promoting individual and collective work, responsibility, and self-determination.”

Black Girl Ventures

https://www.blackgirlventures.org/

For nearly eight years, Black Girl Ventures’ mission has been to provide Black and Brown entrepreneurs with access to capital and other resources to advance their businesses.

Association for the Study of African American Life and History

https://asalh.org/

This historic organization has been around since 1915, and its mission is to “promote, research, preserve, interpret, and disseminate information about Black life, history, and culture to the global community,” according to its website.

National Congress Of Black Women

https://www.nationalcongressbw.org/

The National Congress of Black Women’s mission is to “vigorously advocate” for equal rights for Black women, including their families and communities, through education, business opportunities, and other avenues. They also encourage Black women to seek leadership roles in various industries and fields, from politics to the private sector. Fun fact: Shirley Chisholm was a founding member!

Black Mental Health Alliance

https://blackmentalhealth.com/

The Black Mental Health Alliance exists to uplift the mental well-being of the Black community by connecting people to mental health resources, services, and educational forums, and more.

Grassroots Law Project

https://grassrootslaw.org/

The Grassroots Law Project spurs people to action to tackle the root cause of police brutality and mass incarceration.

Twinspire

https://twinspire.org/

The focus of this organization is to provide education, financial literacy, community, and job assistance to underrepresented young adults and foster youth.

Sister Song

https://www.sistersong.net/

This collective wants to protect the reproductive rights of Indigenous women and women of color, from mobilizing for institutional change to providing support and resources.

Color of Change

https://colorofchange.org/

Describing itself as one of the largest online racial justice organizations, Color of Change runs numerous campaigns targeting a wide variety of issues, from criminal justice and book bans to protests against laws and better news coverage of Black people.

NBAF

https://nbaf.org/stage/

This Atlanta-based organization wants to “expose, educate, engage and entertain audiences by presenting and supporting the art and artists of African descent.” All disciplines of art are supported by NBAF, from music and film to dance and literary arts.

Black Farmer Fund

https://blackfarmerfund.org/

The Black Farmer Fund aims to uplift Black farmers, land stewards, and other entrepreneurs in the agriculture and food industries through investment, community, networking, and other forward-thinking initiatives.

Black Male Voter Project

https://blackmalevoterproject.org/

The mission of the Black Males Voters Project is to counter centuries of voter impression by encouraging Black men to engage in the electoral process.

Black Girls Code

https://www.wearebgc.org/

This non-profit aims to create more opportunities for Black girls in STEM through programs like the “Black Art Through Javascript” summer camp and partnerships with NASA.

Children’s Defense Fund

https://www.childrensdefense.org/

The goal of the Children’s Defense Fund (CDF) is to help end child poverty and the “Cradle to Prison Pipeline” which has disproportionately impacted Black children and families for decades.

Black Women for Wellness

https://bwwla.org/

Black Women for Wellness seeks to uplift the health and well-being of Black women and girls through health education, empowerment, and advocacy in areas such as reproductive and environmental justice.

Congressional Black Caucus PAC

https://www.cbcpac.org/

The Congressional Black Caucus PAC (CBC PAC) works to increase Black representation in Congress, promote Black voter participation, and support non-Black candidates whose interests align with uplifting the Black community.

National Black Justice Coalition

https://nbjc.org/

Aiming to end racism and homophobia, the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC) is an organization “dedicated to the empowerment of Black lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and same gender loving (LGBTQ/SGL) people, including people living with HIV/AIDS.”

African American Roundtable

https://clgs.psr.edu/our-work/roundtable-projects/african-american-roundtable/

This non-profit organization’s goal is to encourage Black communities of faith to support the LGBTQ+ community through live workshops, symposiums, and panels.

DuSable Museum of African American History

https://www.dusablemuseum.org/

The DuSable Museum is the first nonprofit museum “dedicated to the collection, documentation, preservation, study, and the dissemination of the history and culture of Africans and African Americans.”

BlackPAC

https://blackpac.com/

The goal of BlackPAC is to encourage Black voters to go to the polls and elect those willing to make those changes that support the community.

