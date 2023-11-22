Digital Daily

KeKe Palmer, Google Collaborate To Highlight Diverse Businesses On ‘Black-Owned Friday’

  • A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

KeKe Palmer has teamed up with Google and U.S. Black Chambers to highlight Black-owned businesses ahead of the 4th annual “Black-Owned Friday.” 

Palmer appears in the video campaign titled “100% Supporting” and remixes Crystal Waters’ hit “100% Pure Love.” Directed by Andre Muir, Palmer flips the lyrics to “100% Black-Owned” to inspire shoppers to spend money with Black-owned businesses on “Black-Owned Friday.” The video also promotes several Black-owned businesses across the nation. 

Overall, the video features 25 Black-owned brands and 12 Black-owned businesses. 

In a statement, Keke Palmer said, “People know me as Keke ‘Keep a Bag’ Palmer because I am all about taking care of business. I love supporting small businesses and, as an entrepreneur myself, I’m particularly invested in the support of Black-owned businesses. So, when Google approached me for their fourth annual Black-Owned Friday campaign my response was, ‘100%.'” 

Moreover, Diana Patricia Nembhard, co-owner of International Beauty Supply and one of this year’s featured businesses wrote a blog to provide more insight.

“When Google approached us to participate in their fourth annual Black-owned Friday campaign, my response was “100%,” Nembhard said. “Black-owned Friday, created by Google in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., is all about celebrating Black-owned businesses and encouraging everyone to search, shop and support Black-owned. As a proudly Black-owned business, our mission has been to create a place that unites people and creates community, so I’m excited that we can help spread the message.”

In previous years, the campaign featured Wyclef Jean, T-Pain and Normani, and Ludacris and Flo Milli. 

View video below:

 

A.R. Shaw, Executive Editor

A.R. Shaw serves as Executive Editor of Atlanta Daily World. His work has been featured in The Guardian, ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC. He’s also the author of the book “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music.”

