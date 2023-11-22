KeKe Palmer, Google Collaborate To Highlight Diverse Businesses On ‘Black-Owned Friday’

KeKe Palmer has teamed up with Google and U.S. Black Chambers to highlight Black-owned businesses ahead of the 4th annual “Black-Owned Friday.”

Palmer appears in the video campaign titled “100% Supporting” and remixes Crystal Waters’ hit “100% Pure Love.” Directed by Andre Muir, Palmer flips the lyrics to “100% Black-Owned” to inspire shoppers to spend money with Black-owned businesses on “Black-Owned Friday.” The video also promotes several Black-owned businesses across the nation.

Overall, the video features 25 Black-owned brands and 12 Black-owned businesses.

In a statement, Keke Palmer said, “People know me as Keke ‘Keep a Bag’ Palmer because I am all about taking care of business. I love supporting small businesses and, as an entrepreneur myself, I’m particularly invested in the support of Black-owned businesses. So, when Google approached me for their fourth annual Black-Owned Friday campaign my response was, ‘100%.'”

Moreover, Diana Patricia Nembhard, co-owner of International Beauty Supply and one of this year’s featured businesses wrote a blog to provide more insight.

“When Google approached us to participate in their fourth annual Black-owned Friday campaign, my response was “100%,” Nembhard said. “Black-owned Friday, created by Google in partnership with the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc., is all about celebrating Black-owned businesses and encouraging everyone to search, shop and support Black-owned. As a proudly Black-owned business, our mission has been to create a place that unites people and creates community, so I’m excited that we can help spread the message.”

In previous years, the campaign featured Wyclef Jean, T-Pain and Normani, and Ludacris and Flo Milli.

View video below:

