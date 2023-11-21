National News

Transgender Day of Remembrance 2023

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

November 20 marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, an annual observance that honors transgender people who were killed in acts of violence and discrimination.

According to GLAAD, the annual observance was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith, who wished to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman killed in 1998. A vigil was held commemorating all the transgender lives lost since Hester, which laid the groundwork for the tradition that has become Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Everyone can support Transgender Day of Remember by attending or organizing a vigil that honors all those lost to anti-transgender violence. Vigils are typically held by local advocates and LGBTQ organizations at community centers, parks, and other shared spaces.

Another way to participate in the annual observance is to learn more about the violence that affects the transgender community. Below, the Black Information Network honors some of the Black transgender people lost this year to violence.

A’nee Johnson

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Dominic Dupree

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Chyna Long

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Banko Brown

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Koko Da Doll

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Ashley Burton

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Zachee Imanitwitaho

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

YOKO

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Thomas ‘Tom-Tom’ Robertson

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Lisa Love

Photo: Human Rights Campaign

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

