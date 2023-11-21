George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin to Remain in Prison, No Appeal

The former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the murder of George Floyd got his day in court, but he will not get his day in the Supreme Court as he and his attorneys had hoped. Chauvin who was found guilty of kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes over a year ago, asked the Supreme Court to overturn his second-degree murder.

The SCOTUS denied Chauvin’s request to hear his appeal which means that Chauvin’s 22-year sentence and murder conviction will stand.

Chauvin’s attorneys argued that he did not receive a fair trial because of judge and jury bias — specifically, jurors may have been afraid to not convict Chauvin because of the political climate in Minneapolis at the time.

In June 2021, Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and half years in prison for murdering Floyd, whose death sparked a massive racial justice movement during the summer 2020. His sentencing was seen by many as a profound victory since police officers who kill unarmed Black Americans are often not convicted.

Much like Chauvin’s first trial for the killing of George Floyd, when the decision was read the ex-cop Derek Chauvin could feel the weight of the world on his shoulders. He had been found guilty of murder and was facing a life sentence. But then as he listened to the judge’s words, Chauvin felt a sense of relief wash over him. The judge announced that he was overturning the verdict and ordering a new trial.

But with this final request for appeal denied by the highest court in the land, he spends every day in prison wondering what could have happened on that fateful night and it’s decided, he will never be vindicated for his actions that took the death of Floyd and sparked national and international unrest. knows that he will be vindicated,

About Post Author