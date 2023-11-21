Executive Editor A.R. Shaw Honored With Proclamation By Fulton County

A.R. Shaw, ADW’s Executive Editor and author of the book “Trap History,” was recently honored by Fulton County with an official proclamation and appreciation day on Nov. 19.

Shaw was presented the proclamation by District 4 Commissioner Natalie Hall and by Media Girls Network founder and CEO Jelisa Raquel.

“It’s an honor to be recognized in the county in which I was born and raised,” Shaw said. “My first article was published when I was in the 4th grade and I have enjoyed the field of media since that moment. I have had the opportunity to travel the globe and meet tremendous people during my journey in the media industry. It’s an honor and privilege to document moments that will last forever through the art of storytelling.”

Shaw is a two-time author, journalist, and On-Air TV Commentator. His latest book, “Trap History: Atlanta Culture and the Global Impact of Trap Music,” is the first book to delve into the history of Trap music.

He has appeared as an On-Air Commentator for ABC News, NBC, BBC, CBC, NPR and Revolt TV. He’s also featured as a noted cultural expert in the new Atlanta Rap documentary, “The South Got Something to Say,” produced by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

During his career in media, Shaw has interviewed and published exclusive content on prominent subjects such as Serena Williams, LeBron James, Denzel Washington, Mike Tyson, and Tyler Perry, to name a few.

As a journalist, Shaw has covered multiple Super Bowls, the Summer Olympics in London, the NBA’s first game ever in Abu Dhabi. And he served as a White House media correspondent during the Obama Administration.

Shaw is also a noted speaker who performed the keynote address for New York’s JSK High School’s 2023 Commencement ceremony. He moderated a panel discussion for the Atlanta Mayor’s Office tribute to Hip-Hop 50. And he hosted a panel discussion for the AJC’s “The South Got Something to Say” movie premiere.

During the proclamation ceremony, other media members to be honored included, Manni Supreme, Chelsea Alexander, Young Joc, Ray Daniels, Su Solo, Dina Marto, London “Deelishis” Charles, Latoya Forever, Ray Daniels, Lia Dias, Dr. Rashae Barnes, Lalaa Shep, Belinda Sanders, Elizabeth Smith, Anisa Brenee, Jazmyne Byrd, Maat Petrova and Aleesha Carter.

