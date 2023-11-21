André 3000 New Sun Album, Says He’s Too Old to Rap

André 3000 is flexing his musical chops on his new album which is completely instrumental and he doesn’t sing a single word. Not only is it all instrumental, it’s also all flute.

In a recent GQ profile, André 3000 mentioned that at the age of 48 along with his current state of being, rapping isn’t a priority for him as it once was. 3000 also added that the content he’s hearing doesn’t reflect the concerns of those approaching middle age, and he isn’t entirely wrong about that.

The former rapper told GQ magazine that it sometimes “feels inauthentic for me to rap because I don’t have anything to talk about in that way.”

“I’m 48 years old. Not to say that age is a thing that dictates what you rap about, but in a way it does,” he told GQ. “What do you talk about — I gotta go get a colonoscopy? What do you rap about — my eyesight is going bad?”

Even former girlfriend and mother of his 28-year-old-son, Erykah Badu is weighing in on André 3000‘s New Blue Sun album.

“‘Y’all n—- ain’t deserve words’ -André 3000,'” Badu posted on her Instagram story, with a picture of 3000 holding an instrument. “He didn’t say that, but…”

Along with Badu, Big Boi, the other half of OutKast – which had the best-selling album of all time – publicly supported and promoted the album during the rollout.

“I want to tell y’all, go get that new André 3000 album on Friday,” Boi said at a show in Bahamas. “Show him some love. I heard it back in February, you’re going to love it, man.”

New Sun is available in stores and online now.

