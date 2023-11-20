Rosalynn Carter Passes At 96: Mayor Andre Dickens, Ambassador Andrew Young, Dr. Bernice King Pay Tribute

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter passed peacefully at 96 years-old with her family by her side at in Plains, Georgia. In a statement, former President Jimmy Carter said, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

Throughout the Carter’s tenure in the White House and their work that followed in Georgia, they impacted diverse communities.

Several prominent leaders in Atlanta have shared their thoughts on the passing of Rosalynn Carter and her legacy.

Mayor Andre Dickens

“More than 96 years ago, a First Lady was born years ahead of her time who urged us to take our mental health seriously. She was Rosalynn Carter, and sadly, she has passed away. Mrs. Carter worked side by side with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, to make life better for people around the world. She never stopped advocating for mental health or the Equal Rights Amendment. She was an activist, author and humanitarian, traveled internationally as her husband’s envoy and was the model for the modern-day First Lady. The city of Atlanta joins all of Georgia—and mourners around the world—as we honor the memory of First Lady Rosalynn Carter.”

Ambassador Andrew Young

“She was the first president’s wife that I know of that regularly sat in on cabinet meetings. She took notes and I’m sure she discussed it with her husband when it was over. She was always there. She was very supportive. She was very candid. She didn’t hesitate to disagree with him or challenge him. It forced him to rethink some things and it forced him to be more sensitive than others.”

Stacey Abrams

“With every moment, Rosalynn Carter showed the world the resilience of the human spirit. We thank her for serving the least of these + for giving mental health a voice in a damning silence. My deepest condolences to President Carter and their family during this time of mourning.”

Dr. Bernice King

“Today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable woman and dear friend of the King family and The King Center, former First Lady.”

Keisha Lance Bottoms

“Derek and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Carter family. President and Mrs. Carter have always exemplified the very best of who we are as Georgians and we are grateful for their example.”

The homegoing service for Rosalynn Carter will take place on the week after Thanksgiving in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia.

