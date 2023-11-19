Prosecutor Seeks To Revoke Bond Of Ex-Black Voices For Trump Director

Photo: Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is seeking to revoke the bond of the ex-Black Voices for Trump director charged in the Georgia election interference case involving the former president.

On Wednesday (November 15), Willis filed a motion alleging Harrison Floyd violated the terms of his bond agreement through a series of social media posts that were made to “intimidate codefendants and witnesses, to communicate directly and indirectly with codefendants and witnesses and to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” per The Hill.

“Since his release from custody, the Defendant has engaged in numerous intentional and flagrant violations of the conditions of release ordered by the Court,” Willis’ motion stated.

It will be up to Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to decide whether to approve the request to revoke Floyd’s bond.

In the Georgia election interference case, Floyd was charged for his alleged involvement in a plot to pressure election worker Ruby Freeman to make false statements. He surrendered to authorities in August without negotiating his bail in advance. Floyd was held in the Fulton County Jail for days until a bond agreement was reached and has since been on pretrial release.

Willis’s motion stems from Floyd’s social media posts relating to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gabe Sterling, chief operating officer of the secretary of state’s office.

“Look, the truth is that @GaSecofState & @GabrielSterling are the pieces of [sh*t] you should be mad at,” Floyd tweeted earlier this month.

He also released audio of Freeman talking to police officers, which Willis argued constitutes “an act to intimidate a known witness.”

“Because of and in response to the Defendant’s intimidating communications, witness Ruby Freeman has been the subject of renewed threats of violence from third parties,” the filing reads.

Floyd has pleaded not guilty and maintains that the 2020 election was stolen.