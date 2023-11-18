Digital Daily

Judge Declares Mistrial For Ex-Cop Involved In Deadly Breonna Taylor Raid

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A federal judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a former Louisville police officer who opened fire in the deadly raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, a 12-member, mostly white jury deadlocked in the case of Brett Hankison, the ex-officer who was charged with using excessive force that violated Taylor’s rights as well as her boyfriend’s and next-door neighbors’, per the Associated Press.

The deadlock prompted U.S. District Judge Rebecca Grady Jennings to declare a mistrial.

On March 13. 2020, Hankison fired 10 shots into Taylor’s window and glass door as officers conducted a botched raid of her apartment. Some of the shots hit a neighboring apartment, but no one was injured.

Federal prosecutor Michael Songer argued that Hankison “was a law enforcement officer, but he was not above the law.” Songer said Hankison couldn’t see a target and fired blindly into Taylor’s building knowing it was wrong.

However, Hankison’s attorney, Stewart Mathews, claimed his client fired the shots because he believed his officers were being “executed” by someone shooting inside Taylor’s apartment. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, had fired a single shot when police burst through the door, believing they were intruders.

“If his perception was reasonable in the chaos of that moment, that was not criminal,” Mathews said.

Following the mistrial, federal prosecutors will determine whether Hankison faces a retrial.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content