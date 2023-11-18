How Small Businesses Can Score Big with AI Technology this Holiday Season

(NewsUSA) – With the holiday season upon us and Small Business Saturday around the corner, many small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) want to utilize their time efficiently more than ever. Equipping your teams with the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled business technology solutions will allow them to efficiently tackle creative tasks and save time on administrative work so they can maximize time with the people who matter most.

AI continues to drive conversations and decisions for businesses of all sizes, with a recent study showing 68% of IT leaders across the globe saying AI will define business strategy by the end of 2024. Furthermore, research shows the global AI market size was valued at USD 136.55 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 37.3% from 2023 to 2030. This points to the rising influence of AI being viewed as the key to improving efficiencies and enhancing use cases across verticals.

AI can be a lifesaver for small businesses as it can help save time, improve workflows and power technology solutions to provide greater performance for a business’ needs. As the adoption of AI expands across industries, so does the need for high-performing and secure solutions.

The era of AI adoption

Now is the time for small businesses to invest in AI-enabled solutions as recent industry reports share that approximately 45% of small businesses are considering AI solutions to help allocate more time to core business operations. Another small business report indicated 91% of small businesses that use AI said it has helped make their business more successful and 60% said that AI saves time and promotes efficiency.

AI can benefit small businesses in several ways, including streamlining workflows, using AI-powered visual enhancements and noise cancellation features to keep meetings running smoothly and effectively. Incorporating AI-enabled hardware and software with intelligent cooling features and adaptive performance management can help tackle heavy workloads, enhance privacy and improve protection against cyber threats.

AI also promotes the creation of personalized services for customers as well as employees, and the implementation of data-driven insights to improve experiences inside and outside of the business. This allows businesses to stand apart from their competitors as they cater to their consumers’ needs by providing them with personalized experiences.

Since small businesses may not have the budget to invest in multiple fail-safe business solutions, AI can save small businesses money by predicting and preventing device downtime through intelligent predictive analytics.

Taking advantage of AI-ready servers, cutting edge smart devices, and versatile hardware simplifies the adoption and use of AI by businesses and organizations of all sizes. Procurement and capital expense can be further managed by the adoption of as-a-service models that can include AI solutions to support public or private cloud AI models.

How Lenovo is supporting SMBs with AI-enabled technology solutions

To help small businesses thrive, there are numerous business solutions available such as the latest Lenovo ThinkPad commercial laptops which offer AI-enabled features such as computer vision technology with enhanced video image quality and human presence detection, and self-healing BIOS for added protection. For businesses seeking immersive solutions, the ThinkReality XR solution helps users access deeper, captivating simulations, an ideal solution for remote job training or diagnostic services. In addition, SMBs can optimize AI-assisted functionality with devices within Lenovo’s ThinkBook line purpose-built for SMBs. They offer the latest collaboration technology with AI Meeting Manager, and include scalability and robust security features, such as a mechanical camera shutter and fingerprint-activated power button.

Ultimately, by learning how to harness the capabilities of AI to bring the most value to their business, small businesses can enable transformative intelligence across all industries.

Visit Lenovo.com for more information.