Transforming Aging In America: Chromatic Black™ Partners With CDC, National Coalition Of Aging, Goodr, National Church Residences For Age Free Event

Chromatic black™ has launched a groundbreaking initiative called “AGE FREE: LIVING WITH DIGNITY, PURPOSE, AND SECURITY.” This collaboration with National Church Residences, National Council of Aging, Goodr, and Centers for Disease Control aims to reimagine aging in America. The campaign promotes intergenerational well-being and joy for older adults and their loved ones through dialogue, public service, and advocacy.
Honored guests included Dr. Deb Houry, Chief Medical Officer, Center for Disease Control; Ramsey Alwin, President and CEO, National Council on Aging; Jerrie O’Rourke, Director of Population Health, National Church Residences; Abeni Bloodworth, Founder & CEO, chromatic black ™
ACTIVITIES by Partner featured Morehouse School of Medicine, H.E.A.L Clinic Health & Wellness Screenings; C.O.R.E – Immunization Pop-up Clinic; Goodr Pop-up Grocery Store (fresh produce, meats, shelf-stable goods); Runneth Water – Supplying free natural spring alkaline water, with a pH of 7+; FUTURES: Facilitated Discussion: Dominant/Counter Narratives that Shape our Cultural Perception on Aging and “One Hundred Ways Aging Can Be Different in the Future.”