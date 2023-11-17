Transforming Aging In America: Chromatic Black™ Partners With CDC, National Coalition Of Aging, Goodr, National Church Residences For Age Free Event

Chromatic black™ has launched a groundbreaking initiative called “AGE FREE: LIVING WITH DIGNITY, PURPOSE, AND SECURITY.” This collaboration with National Church Residences, National Council of Aging, Goodr, and Centers for Disease Control aims to reimagine aging in America. The campaign promotes intergenerational well-being and joy for older adults and their loved ones through dialogue, public service, and advocacy.

Honored guests included Dr. Deb Houry, Chief Medical Officer, Center for Disease Control; Ramsey Alwin, President and CEO, National Council on Aging; Jerrie O’Rourke, Director of Population Health, National Church Residences; Abeni Bloodworth, Founder & CEO, chromatic black ™