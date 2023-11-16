Why Fani Willis Wants Judge To Revoke Bond Of Co-Defendant In Trump RICO Case

Fani Willis is seeking to have the bond for a co-defendant in the Donald Trump RICO Case revoked. Willis wrote a letter to Judge Scott McAfee asking for Floyd’s bond to be revoked due to his alleged “pattern of intimidation” against co-defendants and witnesses.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate that he poses a significant threat of intimidating witnesses and otherwise obstructing the administration of justice in the future, making him ineligible for bond,” Willis wrote.

Floyd has made several troubling remarks on podcasts and social media.

He has made remarks about Ruby Freeman, Brad Raffensperger, and co-defendant Jenna Ellis. After video leaked of Ellis’ proffer session with prosecutors, Floyd claimed that she was a liar.

The former director of Black Voices For Trump is the only Black male indicted in the RICO Case involving Trump’s attempt to defraud Georgia voters during the 2020 election.

Floyd is facing five felony counts for allegedly harassing election worker Ruby Freeman. He and his co-defendants Trevian Kutti and Stephen Lee allegedly pressured Freeman to admit to voter fraud or risk being incarcerated.

Floyd was the last defendant to make bail in August and remained in jail for five days. Conservative groups have since raised $340,000 for his defense fund.

As a strategy, Floyd’s defense attorney is seeking to prove that Trump won the 2020 election.

