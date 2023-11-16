ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit Inspires Next Generation In Atlanta

ESSENCE Girls United continued to inspire the next generation of Black women with its 2023 summit. Held in Atlanta, the summit featured engaging panel discussions, mentoring sessions, workshops, photo and social media booths, and the Soko Marketplace.

One of the leading sessions included a keynote from Caroline Wanga (ESSENCE Ventures President & CEO) for “Disrupt or Be Disrupted.”

The “Partner in Prime” podcast featured a discussion with celebrity sisters and business owners, Jordyn and Jodie Woods.

“Industry Talk” featured Shawna Spears (Vice President of Brand Marketing at Venice Music), Ebonie Ward (CEO/Chairwoman, Founder of Eleventh & Co), Baroline Diaz (Founder & Chairwoman of Great Day Records), Brandra Ringo (Executive Vice President & Co-Head of A&R at Quality Control Music).

The evening wrapped with a performance from Atlanta native Mariah The Scientist and Aliyah’s Interlude.

