Donald Trump Urged Herschel Walker to Call Sen. Warnock a ‘Child Molester’ to Win Election

Former president Donald Trump who has been indicted in four separate criminal proceedings with a total of 87 felony counts, not only tampered with 2020 presidential election results he reportedly urged his hand-picked candidate for the Georgia Senate, Herschel Walker to get a leg up on his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), by calling him a child molester.

Walker, a former college football and NFL star, who had also been a contestant on Trump’s reality TV show, “The Apprentice,” was also harshly criticized for his lack of understanding of the political process and outlandish views on social issues, but he refused Trump’s request to malign the sitting senator with false claims of pedophilia and sexual abuse. According to excerpts from ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl’s new book, Tired of Winning,” that were published by The Guardian.

“But I got no evidence of that,” Walker said.

Trump, however, was not deterred and repeatedly urged the Republican candidate to make the ugly allegation. “Just do it,” Trump said. “Just call him a child molester.”

Walker ignored Trump’s advice before Election Day, but after the election became a runoff set for Dec. 6, 2022, the GOP candidate with a documented history of domestic violence started slurring Warnock over allegations of abuse at a camp run by his church.

“This young man said there was sexual abuse and there was physical abuse,” Walker told a crowd. “Who did that? It has to be Senator Raphael Warnock, because he was responsible for it.”

About Post Author