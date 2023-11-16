Derek Chauvin Is Again Trying To Overturn George Floyd Murder Conviction

Photo: Getty Images

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Officer who fatally knelt on George Floyd, is seeking to have federal conviction overturned.

On Monday (November 13), Chauvin filed a motion in federal court claiming his former attorney, Eric Nelson, didn’t inform him of a forensic pathologist willing to testify that the ex-officer’s actions didn’t kill Floyd.

Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during a May 2020 arrest, pleaded guilty in July 2022 to violating the Black man’s rights. However, in his new filing, Chauvin said he wouldn’t have pleaded guilty had he known about the conclusions of Kansas forensic pathologist William Schaetzel.

According to Chauvin, “no reasonable juror would have convicted” him if they had heard Schaetzel’s testimony. The former officer is requesting a new trial or an evidentiary hearing.

The motion comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal for his 22.5-year state sentence in July. He is still awaiting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on whether they will hear his appeal.

Chauvin is currently in Arizona federal prison where he is serving a 21-year sentence.