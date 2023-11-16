Atlanta Hawks Celebrate Divine 9 Night At State Farm Arena

The Atlanta Hawks celebrated Black Greek Letter Organizations of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), collectively referred to as the Divine Nine (D9). In a game where the Hawks faced off against the New York Knicks, members of the Divine Nine got an opportunity to show pride by representing their organizations.

“For years we celebrated the two like, important like, staples of our community together,” said Alexis Roe, State Farm Arena’s Vice President of DEI Impact and Strategic Initiatives. “But this year and last year, we really recognized that we can go deeper, we can honor the lineage and history and the legacy of Divine Nine organizations. We can celebrate their passion for fueling education in Atlanta, but also their galvanizing force in our community.”

President of National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Atlanta and Buster Meadows, Scholarship Chair, Natasha Thomas served as honorary co-captains for the game and participated in the referee meeting with the Hawks captains, visiting team captains and NBA officials.

State Farm also donated $10,000 each to Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Morehouse College and Spelman College.

“This night could not be possible without amazing partners,” Roe said. “Partnering with State Farm, we’re able to get $10,000 to Georgia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College students. So we’re so grateful for our partners because this night could not be perfect without them.”

