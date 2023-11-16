Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Joins Alpha Kappa Alpha At Spelman College

Angelina Jolie’s daughter is now a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha, Inc sorority. This week, Zahara Marley Jolie joined the divine nine organization at Spelman College.

Zahara, who is currently in her sophomore year, has gone viral for her remarks made during the ceremony.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie! Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven,” Zahara said.

Video has emerged of the moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESSENCE (@essence)

About Post Author