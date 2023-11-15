Jada Pinkett-Smith Says Legal Action To Be Taken Against Ex-Associate Who Claimed Will Smith, Duane Martin Engaged In Sex Act

Jada Pinkett-Smith said that legal action will be taken against a former associate who claimed that he caught Will Smith and Duane Martin in a sex act.

Several days ago, controversial blogger Tasha K released an interview featuring a guy name Brother Bilal who once worked for Will Smith.

In the interview, Bilal alleged in graphic details that he caught Will Smith and Martin engaging in sex. He also made a reference to Smith’s manhood and claimed that it wasn’t enough to satisfy Jada Pinkett-Smith.

This morning, Jada responded to the allegations while on “The Breakfast Club.”

“Let me just say this, it is ridiculous. And it’s nonsense” Jada said.

Jada shared that Bilal had previously tried to get money from Smith and that legal action will follow.

“This is a person that tried to do a shakedown for money and it didn’t work,” she said. “We’re gonna take legal action. Because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody, versus just making up some malicious stories. So that’s actionable.”

She also went into further details about why Bilal was upset.

“Well, it’s, it’s based around this person’s idea that they in some way were doing business around Will’s book and that they needed to be compensated,” she said. “Will was willing to give him a certain amount, but he didn’t take it. So this whole situation is based on that. I don’t know the complete details about it, but that’s about to come out because we’re about to take legal action.”

Jada also said that Will laughed at the ridiculous claim and always finds the “funny” in a situation.

“Here’s one good thing about it, Will’s always gonna find the funny. You have to laugh because it’s absolutely ridiculous. And it’s unfortunate,” she said.

Will’s rep also released a statement claiming that the rumor was “completely fabricated” and “unequivocally false,”

