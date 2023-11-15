Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis Upset Over Leaks in 2020 Election Fraud Case

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has filed a motion to prohibit any sharing of confidential information with anyone else connected with 2020 election fraud case against former president Donald Trump and several others accused of tampering with election results in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has agreed to schedule an emergency hearing in Atlanta today, Wednesday, Nov. 15. Willis says she is intent on preventing any more leaks in the 2020 election fraud case as there are sinister players involved who are attempting to intimidate witnesses and prevent others from testifying against the former president.

“The release of these confidential video recordings is clearly intended to intimidate witnesses in this case, subjecting them to harassment and threats prior to trial, constitutes indirect communication about the facts of this case with codefendants and witnesses, and obstructs the administration of justice, in violation of the conditions of release imposed on each defendant,” she wrote in her request.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14 video interviews were made public of confidential testimony from defendants in the case who took plea deals and agreed to testify against Trump and others. Video interviews surfaced of attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, both of whom took plea deals, providing testimony against their former “boss.”

Ellis testified that during a discussion at a holiday party with senior Trump White House official Dan Scavino he told her, “The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances.” She replied, “What do you mean? You know that’s not how this works right?” He responded, “We don’t care, we are going to stay in power [sic].”

In her videotaped interview, Powell admitted that she was frequently in touch with Trump regarding the election and agreed to seize voting machines in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Willis in the meantime is refusing to allow any trial evidence to be viewed outside of her offices stating attorneys will not be allowed to make copies of any portion of videotaped interviews and testimony and will instead have to come to the Fulton County Courthouse to view video and take notes.

