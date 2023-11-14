Will Packer Launches New management Company With Shayla Cowan at the Helm

Famed producer Will Packer, the man behind hit films like Girls Trip, Straight Outta Compton, Little, Stomp the Yard, Ride Along, Ready to Love, and The Atlanta Child Murders has ventured into yet another entertainment arena and has established a boutique management company, Collective Edge, set to be run by longtime Will Packer Productions exec Shayla Cowan.

​Most recently, Cowan was chief-of-staff for Will Packer Productions and Will Packer Media, managing and overseeing all operational activities for both companies, while advising the celebrated moviemaker on the company’s marketing, communications, and business strategies which she will do in her role as president and talent manager.

“I’ve seen firsthand Shayla’s ability to cultivate relationships throughout this industry,” Packer said in a statement. “That combined with her unequaled work ethic, exceptional leadership and incredible advocacy skills make her an ideal choice to cultivate and propel the careers of our clients in this new role.”

Cowan is also an award-winning, cutting-edge producer who has dedicated her career to creating a community of innovators who continuously push boundaries, inspire one another, and redefine what is possible.

“Will’s unwavering support has been invaluable in shaping my professional journey for the last 15 years. I’ve been fortunate to have learned from such an exceptional leader. We will take a very thoughtful, strategic, and personal approach with our talent. We are very proud to start this new chapter,” Cowan said.

In 2022, Ms. Cowan and Mr. Packer were selected as Producers for the 2022 Academy Awards 94th Oscars Ceremony. They were the first African-American production team in Oscar history and received an Emmy Award nomination for Producers, Outstanding Variety Special Live.

​Ms. Cowan’s producer credits include Beast starring Idris Elba for Universal, “Praise This” starring Chloe Bailey for Peacock, Wendy Williams: The Movie which aired on Lifetime in 2021 and was an associate producer for Girls Trip, Night School, Little, What Men Want, Breaking In and Almost Christmas. She also earned film credits for Think Like a Man, Think Like a Man Too, Ride Along, Ride Along 2, No Good Deed, Wedding Ringer and Straight Out of Compton.

