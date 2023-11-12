Atlanta Hawks Defeated By Jimmy Butler-less Miami Heat, Trae Young Logs Sixth Double-Double

The Atlanta Hawks were defeated 117-109 to a Miami Heat team that didn’t have star players Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro.

After a thrilling victory against the Orlando Magic in Mexico City, the Hawks got off to a slow start in the first quarter against the Heat.

The Heat outscored the Hawks 41-24 in the first quarter. Although the Hawks made several runs during the game, they struggled to recapture the lead.

“After the first quarter, we were solid defensively,” coach Quinn Snyder said. “But you can’t take away the first quarter. We do have a group that competes. And I think it showed. And we had some other opportunities at the end of the half.”

DeJounte Murray would lead several comeback attempts by connecting on multiple three-point attempts. He would finish with 23 points and three steals.

Trae Young registered his sixth double-double of the season finishing the game with 27 points and 11 assists.

