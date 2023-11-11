KeKe Palmer Granted Custody of Son and Restraining Order Against Ex: Report

Photo: Getty Images

Keke Palmer has reportedly been granted sole custody of her eight-month-old son and a restraining she sought against Darius Jackson, who she alleges repeatedly abused her during their relationship.

On Thursday (November 9), Palmer filed for legal and physical custody of her son, Leodis, who she shares with Jackson, as well as a temporary restraining order against her former partner, per USA Today.

Palmer claimed that Jackson was “unhinged, volatile, and dangerous” and abused her “multiple times over the past 2+ years,” according to court documents. Most recently, Jackson allegedly “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent, threatened me, then physically attacked me – lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch, and stealing my phone when I told him I was going to call the police,” Palmer said in the documents.

The actress noted that some of the alleged abuse took place in front of their son, whom Jackson has allegedly tried to take before. According to court documents, Palmer was “very concerned” for Leodis’ safety around his father “given (Jackson’s) violent, volatile, and jealous nature” and the “lack of restraint Darius has already exhibited regarding his temper in front of our son.”

Palmer also provided picture evidence from home security footage in the documents.

In a now-deleted tweet, Jackson’s brother, Sarunas, appeared to refer to his sibling as “the most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person.”

“Abuses almost everyone,” the deleted tweet reads. “Y’all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it AT ALL. Wow. So damn sad.”

In a rare public statement, Palmer’s mother, Sharon, spoke out about the whole situation on Instagram, specifically claiming Sarunas “knew [Darius] was abusive” before reports surfaced.

“I went to Sarunas over a year ago and told him that his brother was abusive to my daughter, and he said, ‘Well, I used to be like that too,’” Sharon said on social media. “So now he’s posting on Twitter like he’s this special guy when we know he’s the biggest f–kboy in Hollywood; he’s disrespectful to women just like his brother.”

Palmer’s mother further alleged Sarunas “taught his brother how to be abusive.”

“I dare you, mess with my family. family means everything to me! … I saw you from day one, my daughter is kind and our family treated you with kindness and this is how you treat it.”

“I won’t take this lying down anymore,” Sharon added. “I’M DONE!”

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline, a judge granted Palmer a restraining order against Jackson and sole custody of Leodis on Friday (November 10). Jackson has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from the actress and isn’t allowed visitation of their son, according to the documents.

A hearing is expected to occur next month to determine if the temporary restraining order will become permanent.