FBI Agents Seize Mayor Eric Adams’ Phone Amid Campaign Investigation

Photo: Getty Images

FBI agents have seized electronic devices from New York Mayor Eric Adams amid an investigation into his 2021 campaign.

On Friday (November 10), Adams confirmed that agents took his phone at an event earlier this week, per ABC 7.

“As a former member of law enforcement, I expect all members of my staff to follow the law and fully cooperate with any sort of investigation and I will continue to do exactly that. I have nothing to hide,” Adams said in a statement on Friday.

Adams’ attorney, Boyd Johnson, said he willing handed over his devices after learning “an individual had recently acted improperly.”

“In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators,” Johnson said, noting “the mayor has not been accused of any wrongdoing and continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

The seizure comes amid an investigation into whether Adams’ campaign received illegal donations from a Williamsburg construction company and a group of Turkish nationals in 2021.

“I am outraged and angry if anyone attempted to use the campaign to manipulate our democracy and defraud our campaign,” Adams previously said in a statement. “I want to be clear, I have no knowledge, direct or otherwise, of any improper fundraising activity and certainly not of any foreign money. We will of course work with officials to respond to inquiries, as appropriate as we always have.”

Federal agents previously searched the home of Adams’ top campaign fundraiser, Brianna Suggs, who is said to have close ties to the mayor’s inner circle.

On Friday, the FBI took an iPad and a phone from Adams. The mayor’s office turned over more devices that have mostly been returned.