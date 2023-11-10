Grammy Awards 2024: Janelle Monáe, Killer Mike, Summer Walker, 6lack And More Atlanta Artists Nominated

Atlanta continues to dominate in terms of music as multiple hit makers from the city were nominated for Grammy Awards. On Nov. 10, nominations were announced for the 66th Grammy Awards and Atlanta represented well.

Former Clark Atlanta University student Janelle Monáe leads the way as her latest project “The Age of Pleasure” in the running for the top award, “Album of the Year.”

Monáe will have to compete against the likes of Taylor Swift “Midnights,” SZA “SOS,” Jon Batiste “World Music Radio,” Miley Cyrus “Endless Summer Vacation,” Lana Del Rey ”Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” and Olivia Rodrigo ”GUTS.”

Killer Mike, another Dungeon Family affiliate, received three Grammy nominations for his critically-acclaimed album, “Michael.” His project is nominated for Best Rap Album where he will face off against Nas, Travis Scott, Drake & 21 Savage, and Metro Boomin. Killer Mike’s collaboration with fellow Atlantans Andre 3000 and Future “Scientists and Engineers” is also nominated for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.

Atlanta producer Metro Boomin is nominated for Producer of the Year and his album “Heroes and Villains” is nominated for Best Rap Album.

In terms of R&B, Summer Walker is nominated for Best R&B Album for “Clear 2: Soft Life EP.” Walker’s lablemate 6lack picked up a nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album for “Since I Have a Lover.’

The Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024.

