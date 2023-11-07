Election Day In Metro Atlanta, Here’s What You Should Know

Voters in Georgia will head to the poll today for the 2023 election season which includes multiple local races and referendums.

In Atlanta, polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. there are elections involving five of the nine members of the Board of Education. All five races have incumbents with a total of 10 candidates running.

In DeKalb County, voters can choose on referendums dealing with taxes. One involves the continuation of property tax relief for six years for homeowners with a homestead exemption. DeKalb County have projections that the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax (EHOST) will save homeowners in the county about a billion dollars.

Another item on the ballot is a one percent special purpose local option sales and use tax (SPLOST).

This one will spread out sales tax revenues to more projects, including parks and libraries. DeKalb County has projected that the tax would generate about $850 million over six years.

To find out if you’re going to the correct polling location and to see the times of operation, visit Georgia My Voter Page. You will receive the proper information once you enter your name, date of birth, and county of residence. The website will also have sample ballots.

Below are links to sample ballots for metro Atlanta:

Fulton County

DeKalb County

Clayton County

Cobb County

Gwinnett

