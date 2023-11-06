Entertainment

Atlanta Mourns Passing Of ‘Black Panther’ Stuntman Taraja Ramsess And His 3 Kids Who Were Killed In Car Crash

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

A Hollywood stuntman featured in Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame and three of his children were killed in a car crash in Georgia.

According to WSB, Taraja Ramsess, 41, was driving his five children on the Interstate in Dekalb County last week when he turned onto an exit ramp and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Ramsess and two of his daughters, a 13-year-old and an 8-week-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Ramsess’ 10-year-old son was taken to hospital, where he was put on life support and later died.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Akili Ramsess (@eyeakili)

The stuntman’s two other daughters survived the crash, sustaining minor injuries.

Ramsess is credited for his stunt work in films including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad, Creed III, and more. He also worked in the art department for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web