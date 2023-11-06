Atlanta Mourns Passing Of ‘Black Panther’ Stuntman Taraja Ramsess And His 3 Kids Who Were Killed In Car Crash

Photo: Getty Images

A Hollywood stuntman featured in Black Panther and Avengers: Endgame and three of his children were killed in a car crash in Georgia.

According to WSB, Taraja Ramsess, 41, was driving his five children on the Interstate in Dekalb County last week when he turned onto an exit ramp and collided with a tractor-trailer.

Ramsess and two of his daughters, a 13-year-old and an 8-week-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. Ramsess’ 10-year-old son was taken to hospital, where he was put on life support and later died.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akili Ramsess (@eyeakili)

The stuntman’s two other daughters survived the crash, sustaining minor injuries.

Ramsess is credited for his stunt work in films including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Suicide Squad, Creed III, and more. He also worked in the art department for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Walking Dead, and The Vampire Diaries.