Paul Wall Teams Up With Bun B, Charlie Boy For New Hit, ‘Bounce, Rock, Skate’

Oiler Mobb/ONErpm is pleased to announce that today, renowned rapper and Houston’s own platinum-selling star Paul Wall releases his brand-new track, “Bounce, Rock, Skate,” featuring none other than national rap treasure Bun B and Texas legend Chalie Boy.

Paul Wall has always been a force to be reckoned with in the rap scene, and his latest musical endeavor is poised to reaffirm his status as a true icon. The collaboration with fellow Texas heavyweights Bun B and Chalie Boy promises to be an instant classic, embodying the soul and grit of Houston’s unique culture.

Listen to “Bounce, Rock, Skate” here.

Produced by Big Swift, “Bounce, Rock, Skate” is a velvety dedication to Houston’s beloved “slabs” – old-school cars decked out in opulence – and the debonair players who drive them. Paul Wall and Bun B take turns offering their first-hand perspective of the subculture of “slab riders” like only true O.G.s can, while Chalie Boy’s smoky, sultry vocals infuse the track with speakeasy vibes, evoking a secret community where certain facts are understood despite being left unspoken.

Be sure to stay on the lookout for the release date of Paul Wall’s full studio release in the coming weeks.

